SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The week ahead will be a cold one, certainly January-like, with some sun and occasional snow across our region. Details below…

Quiet and cold for most tonight

While lake effect snow retreats north toward Watertown points north overnight, for most of central New York dry and cold conditions are in store.

It will remain quite windy with gusts of 30+ mph continuing through the evening, but the wind will eventually subside overnight to 10 to 20 mph.

Expect low temperatures to be in the teens for most with a few of our normally colder outlying areas even dipping into the single digits south and east of Syracuse.

Some sun returns for Monday

Monday looks like a quiet day across our area outside of some additional accumulating lake effect snow ongoing between Watertown and the Canadian border.

Some intervals of sun are in store for us, but that sun won’t help us out much temperature-wise. Highs will only be in the mid-20s at best, which is several degrees below average for this time of year.

At least the wind is looking much calmer overall versus the past several days, but even with just a 10 to 15 mph breeze wind chill values will only be in the teens at best during the afternoon. So be sure to bundle up when heading out on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

A bit of snow for everyone Tuesday

After a brief reprieve from the active weather for most on Monday, clouds will increase Monday night ahead of our next weather system. This will bring us a widespread, light snowfall on Tuesday.

The snow looks to move in as we approach daybreak, with the steadiest snow tapering midday giving way to some additional lake effect snow east of Lake Ontario, north of Syracuse.

Roads, especially side streets will probably become at least a bit slick/sloppy Tuesday morning during the commute till around or just after lunchtime. Accumulations are looking light and manageable, on the order of a coating to 2 or 3 inches with the highest amounts falling south and east of Syracuse.

It stays cold Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 20s once again, but at least the winds are pretty light.

Most of CNY is quiet midweek with some sun, but another accumulating snow could be on the way to the region by weeks end. Stay tuned for updates.