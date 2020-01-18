Cold doesn’t stick for long

Closings
We’re 28 days into the winter season. It sure felt like it yesterday (January 17) and it sure looks like it today (January 18) but overall it really hasn’t been.

Friday was our coldest day yet this winter. Syracuse had a high of 19°. Go back about a week and we were at our warmest– Syracuse hit 67°!

Here’s a breakdown of high temperatures recorded at the Syracuse Airport:

60’s 2 days
50’s 4 days
40’s 12 days
30″s9 days
10’s 1 day

Our average high temperature for the season thus far is 43°. Climatologically speaking, this is the coldest time of year. The daily high temperature for Syracuse should be near 31° with a low of 15°.

If you aren’t winter weather fan, the odds have been in your favor so far. It looks like any cold weather we experience within the next week isn’t going to stick either (sorry winter enthusiasts).

After a small dip in the jet stream, a ridge will build in from the west pushing the deep cold back up north.

The 8-14 day period is yet again going above average.  

