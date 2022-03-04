SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – After a frigid morning, we’ll notice a warmup over the weekend! Get ready for another fling with spring.

At a glance:

Lake effect moves north of Syracuse and hangs out near the Tug Hill all day

Chilly, yet sunny for most of CNY Friday

Mostly dry, cloudy, and around 40 Saturday

Record high watch Sunday! 60s (and some rain) on the way

FRIDAY:

It is quite cold this morning, and the lake effect flurries are still hanging around Syracuse for now. Later the day the wind shifts more southwesterly which brings the temperatures back into the mid 30s, but also moves the lake effect father north. A light accumulation of snow, especially near the Tug Hill is possible.

Have your sunglasses handy! Most of CNY will be treated to sunshine Friday afternoon.

WEEKEND:

Saturday is quiet, mild, but cloudy. If you’re running in the Tipperary Hill Shamrock run Saturday morning, you have decent running weather! Expect dry, cloudy, and cool conditions with temperatures in the mid 30s and a light wind.

Despite the clouds the temperatures should have no problem reaching 40 or higher Saturday afternoon!

Towards sunset a little rain, snow and or wintry mix could develop.

Sunday is much warmer! We’re even on record watch Sunday as highs soar well into the 60s. the record high Sunday is 67° set back in 1946 in Syracuse. With enough dry time we may give that record a run for its money!

The warmth doesn’t come without some sacrifice. Expect a round of steady rain (person some thunder too!) first thing in the morning. There should be enough breaks in the rain midday to enjoy the warmth, but it will be on the windy side with gusts out of the southwests up to 40mph.

Don’t expect the spring-like warmth to stick around. It turns cooler again by the start of next week.