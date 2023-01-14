SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A cold January feel persists into Sunday, but chill does slowly ease through the rest of the holiday weekend. Details are below…

Quiet with typical January feel tonight

We are looking at a mainly dry with any lingering lake flakes drying up tonight under a mostly cloudy sky. Some clearing takes place mainly north and east of Syracuse during the night as drier air builds in with high pressure.

Lows drop into the teens for most, but a north-northwest breeze stays up a bit and prevents most from dropping any lower than the mid-teens through the night.

Chilly sticks around, but clouds slowly depart

We have better news for Sunday as it turns into a brighter day after a mostly cloudy start for most. We think lake clouds may be quite stubborn across areas near and west of Syracuse across the Finger Lakes due to a chilly north-northwest flow off Lake Ontario.

Area’s north and east of Syracuse see abundant sunshine develop during the morning, while Syracuse west bound should get at least some limited sun to develop during the midday/afternoon hours. Fingers crossed the sun comes out sooner than later Syracuse west bound Sunday!

With the brighter afternoon in store, we feel temperatures manage to climb well into the 20s to possibly 30 as long as enough sun shines.

There is likely more sun on Monday possibly filtered at times through high clouds during the afternoon as we warm well into the 30s for M.L.K. Day!

Happy skiing to all the skiers with finally better conditions on the slopes thanks to a little snow from Mother Nature, and good making snow conditions this weekend! Enjoy!