SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Spring is on hiatus as we feel winter’s chill with some lake snow right through the start of the new week.

TONIGHT:

Lake effect snow continues east and southeast of Lake Ontario tonight as the colder air deepens across the region with a west-northwest flow continuing. A trough of low pressure/arctic cold front pushes the more substantial lake snow south of Syracuse during the night, especially after midnight.

Many, including the Syracuse area could see a coating to 2 or 3 inches of snow, while upwards of 4 or 5 inches or so is possible in the most persistent snows, especially across the hills south and west of Syracuse. This means that by the end of the Monday morning commute there could be some spots just south of Syracuse that end up with a total of 6 inches or so of snow.

It’s a cold night too with lows in the teens, and wind chills dropping to between -5 to +5 during the night!





Roads will probably become slick and sloppy, especially in the hills and side streets tonight with some blowing and drifting snow too, which will reduce visibility greatly at times. So, if you have to travel tonight keep this in mind and be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibility.

MONDAY:

The coldest air we’ve had since late February, about a month, is right over the Northeast for Monday! We have not had a daily high temperature in March below 31°. That changes Monday for all of CNY with highs struggling to reach the low to mid-20s, while wind chills start near or just below zero and only climb into the single digits and low teens above zero for the afternoon. Brrr…!!





Some additional snow showers off Lake Ontario should continue Monday with breaks of sun from time to time. There could be another coating to an inch or so of snow Monday morning, and possibly a bit more over the hills south of Syracuse but that should do it for the most part.

MONDAY NIGHT:

There’s a bit of lake snow probably lingering near and especially south and west of Syracuse across the Finger Lakes that may deposit another coating to 2 or 3 inches in spots, but that should do it. Lows drop into the teens once again with wind chills getting down to within a few degrees of 0.

TUESDAY:

Yes, it is still breezy and unseasonably cold Tuesday, but not as harsh thankfully! There could be some morning flurries south of Syracuse to start the day, otherwise it’s a quiet day with more sunshine developing come the afternoon. Highs should reach the low to mid 30s, or some 15 degrees below normal still. The average high for the end of March in Syracuse is in the upper 40s.

Looking for milder air? We’ve got some good news later in the week. Stay tuned for updates.