SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –Give yourself extra time heading out the door! CNY picked up a fresh 1-3” or more overnight, and we’re not quite done with the snow just yet.

At a glance:

A snowy and slick morning commute

Cold and breezy, feeling close to 10° Thursday

Warming trend over the weekend, especially Sunday

THURSDAY:

Central New Yorkers are waking up to new, wet, and slushy snow that fell overnight. On average you’ll have about 1-3” of snow to clear off the cars and driveways. Some spots could have even more!

The lake effect continues this morning, so plan for a slippery morning commute. Another coating to as much as an inch or two of snow could fall throughout the morning. Any lake effect snow showers taper off during the midday/afternoon.

Temperatures drop into the teens to near 20 by daybreak with a gusty wind sending wind chills down into the single digits at times. Temperatures don’t rise much at all in the afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

There still could be a few lingering snow showers/flurries around Thursday night southeast of Lake Ontario during the evening and east of the lake overnight. Little to no accumulation is expected. Lows Thursday night drop into the single digits and low teens.

FRIDAY:

The end of the week across CNY looks mainly quiet with just a touch of lake effect possible mainly north of Syracuse. We think some sunshine returns for the end the week, but highs remain a little below average on Friday in the low 30s.

WEEKEND:

Saturday is quiet for much of the day with sun fading behind increasing clouds. Towards sunset a little rain, snow and or a mix could develop. Highs Saturday should warm to within a few degrees of 40.

The last half of the weekend is much milder with a southwest breeze, scattered showers and highs warming into the 60s! By the way, the record high Sunday is 67° set back in 1946 in Syracuse, and with enough dry time we may give that record a run for its money!