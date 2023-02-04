SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Winter sure did make itself known the last 24 hours by giving us the coldest temperatures we’ve had in 5 years! But soon we’ll go back to our spring-like winter weather we’ve grown accustomed to this season. Details are below…

Bitter cold start to weekend

We’re still dangerously cold Saturday morning. Temperatures dropped well below zero. We haven’t felt this cold since January 2018. We even came close to breaking a 115 year old record low Saturday morning which was -15° set in 1908.

Things finally improve as the day goes on Saturday.

While still below normal, temperatures Saturday afternoon probably feel downright balmy compared to Friday numbing single digits. Here in Syracuse look for temperatures to climb into the low 20s later in the day.

Temperatures will keep rising overnight!

Lake effect winding down…

Lighter northwest winds in the lower atmosphere should bring a limited amount of lake effect into Wayne, Northern Cayuga and Southwest Oswego counties Saturday morning.

Winds in the lower atmosphere quickly tun into the southwest so this lake effect is on the move meaning there is little if any accumulation.

Back to the warmth Sunday

We mentioned earlier our temperatures are rising overnight. It should be 30-40 degrees warmer Sunday morning compared to Saturday morning’s temperatures!

We’ll start the day in the 30s and rise up from there into the low to mid 40s Sunday afternoon.

Majority of the day is precipitation free too. Towards and after sunset a new cold front will bring some rain and higher elevation light snow showers across CNY Sunday evening through Monday morning.

Temperatures take a small hit Monday with highs in the low to mid 30s, then we’re back to a stretch of 40s for most of next week.