SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It was a cooler start to the weekend, but Saturday was mild compared to how Sunday is going to feel. Find out how cool Sunday is going to be below…

Showers, falling temperatures expected into Sunday

Go ahead and continue to get those indoor chores done into Sunday, or watch a movie, football and or read a book. Unfortunately, more wet weather is expected to impact CNY tonight and especially Sunday.

After seeing some steady rain Friday night, the precipitation was more scattered Saturday. There are more showers in store for tonight and especially Sunday thanks to colder air coming off Lake Ontario.

What will make the weekend even nastier are gusty winds. The strongest winds could gust over 30 mph at times tonight into Sunday and will come with falling temperatures. We expect lows to be in the low to mid 40s tonight, and highs only to make the mid to maybe upper 40s for most Sunday!

One additional note: It could be chilly enough over the higher elevations of the Adirondacks and Tug Hill for snow and graupel to mix in, and also don’t be surprised if you see some snowflakes in the hills south of Syracuse.

Improving conditions early next week

The unsettled weather thankfully will not last for long.

By Monday, we’re back to dry conditions with some sunshine developing and slightly milder temperatures. It will still be rather chilly with highs in the low 50s to start the week. Dry weather should persist through at least Tuesday.

Temperatures will continue their warming trend, getting close to at least 70 by the middle of the upcoming week!

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.