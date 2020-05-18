Coldest May on record thus far?

Well, if you think this May has to be one of the coldest May’s on record in Syracuse so far you are right, but it’s not the coldest to this point. Through the first 17 days of the month May 2020 ranks as the second coldest so far behind May of 1917.

Let’s compare apples to apples. May 1917 was much colder than this May has been thus far. The average temperature through the first 15 days of May 1917 was only about 44 degrees, while the average temperature at the mid-point of the month this May was about 47 degrees!

The warmest temperature recorded in May of 1917 was 79 degrees and only made it into the 70s 3 times all month! Of course this month we’ve already felt the first 80+ degree day on Friday, May 15th and a couple of 70 something degree days through the first 17 days of the month which has helped bring the average temperature up.

What has aided in the much colder than average May thus far has been the overnight lows. 8 or Nearly half of the mornings for the first part of this May have consisted of temperatures at or below freezing with frost/freeze conditions! There was only 1 morning of at or below freezing temperatures in 1917! 11 out of the first 17 days this month have had lows in the 30s, but it thankfully does look like the 30s/frosty nights are behind most of CNY for the rest of the month. By the way, there were also 11 mornings that began in the 30s back in May of 1917.

Overall it appears there will be more days at or above average temperature wise for the majority of the remainder of the month, including Memorial Day weekend, across Central New York. For this reason May 2020 will not only not end up being the coldest on record, but probably not even finish in the top 10 of the coldest Mays in Syracuse history. We shall see where the final numbers are in less than two weeks. Stay tuned for updates.