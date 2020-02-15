Coldest morning yet this winter for many Saturday

Some will be staying home avoiding the crowds, or wanting to just cook in for the special someone, while others will be going out this Friday to celebrate Valentine's Day with their sweetheart.

If you will be going out this Valentine's Day you will certainly want to bundle up with highs not getting out of the teens on Friday, and come Friday evening temperatures will likely be dropping quickly into the single digits and possibly below zero for some by mid to late evening! Yes, snuggling won't be a bad idea to help keep warm!