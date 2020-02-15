Coldest morning yet this winter for many Saturday

It was the coldest morning yet this winter season for many Saturday morning. The combination of a clear sky, snow cover and calm winds allowed temperatures to plunge below zero.
It was the coldest low temperature officially for Syracuse this season but it wasn’t the coldest temperature for the day, far from it. The record low for the day is -17 set back in 1943.
Here’s a list of some of the temperatures from our weather watchers and from the National Weather Service Saturday morning:
ONONDAGA COUNTY:
|Fabius
|-13°
|Keeney
|-12°
|Tully
|-8°
|Syracuse Airport
|-5°
|Minoa
|-5°
|East Syracuse
|-4°
|North Syracuse
|-3°
|Marcellus
|-3°
|Clay
|-2°
|Camillus
|-2°
|Phoenix
|-2°
|Fayetteville
|-2°
|Otisco
|-2°
|Jordan
|-1°
|Brewerton
|0°
|Manlius
|0°
ONEIDA COUNTY:
|Woodgate
|-17°
|Westdale
|-15°
|Westmoreland
|-10°
|Griffiss Airfield
|-10°
|Camden
|-8°
|Whitesboro
|-7°
|Oneida
|-6°
|Cleveland
|-6°
|Verona Beach
|-4°
|Utica
|-3°
|Rome
|-1°
MADISON COUNTY:
|Morrisville
|-19°
|Hamilton
|-15°
|Erieville
|-14°
|Cazenovia
|-12°
|Pecksport
|-8°
|Canastota
|-7°
|Brookfield
|-6°
CORTLAND COUNTY:
|Cincinnatus
|-15°
|Marathon
|-15°
|Cortland Airport
|-13°
OTSEGO COUNTY:
|Bridgewater
|-12°
|Emmons
|-9°
|Laurens
|-8°
|Cooperstown
|-8°
|Springfield
|-6°
CAYUGA COUNTY:
|Moravia
|-7°
|Scipio Center
|-3°
|Cato
|-1°
|Auburn
|0°
TOMPKINS COUNTY:
|Ithaca Airport
|-12°
|Slaterville Springs
|-11°
|Groton
|-9°
|West Danby
|-7°
|East Lansing
|-4°
|Dryden
|-1°
|Ithaca
|0°
CHENANGO COUNTY:
|N Sherburne
|-15°
|Plymouth
|-12°
|Sherburne
|-11°
|Polkville
|-8°
|Greene
|-7°
|Sidney
|-4°
|Norwich
|-2°
JEFFERSON COUNTY:
|Wellesley Island
|-15°
|Belleville
|-7°
|Cape Vincent
|-6°
|Philadelphia
|-6°
|Fort Drum Airfield
|-6°
|Watertown Airport
|-3°
LEWIS COUNTY:
|Croghan
|-20°
|Copenhagen
|-17°
|Osceola
|-15°
|Harrisburg
|-15°
|Glenfield
|-11°
|Highmarket
|-10°
|Lowville
|-9°
|N Lyons Falls
|-7°
OSWEGO COUNTY:
|Redfield
|-15°
|Central Square
|-6°
|Lacona
|-5°
|Oswego
|-2°
|Oswego Airport
|-1°
WAYNE COUNTY:
|Lyons
|-4°
|Ontario
|-3°
|N Macedon
|-2°
|Williamson Sodus
|0°
|Savannah
|5°
Just like any other cold weather we’ve experienced this winter, it’s not sticking around. Temperatures are getting warmer the rest of the weekend.
