SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – The first widespread December snowfall is in the books for CNY. Now we deal with a winter chill, but at least the shades will be needed through midweek.

TONIGHT:

The clearing sky across all of CNY thanks to the much drier air mass building in from Canada combined with light winds will set the stage for a very cold night and start to Tuesday.

We are expecting readings to drop all the way down into the low to mid-teens for many! The last time Syracuse felt temperatures dip into the mid-teens or lower was all the way back in late March!

MIDWEEK:

Weather is quiet and chilly Tuesday and Wednesday thanks to high pressure to the north across Southeastern Canada.

High temperatures only reach the low 30s Tuesday and Wednesday despite some sun. So, you’ll need to have the shades and heavy winter jackets through midweek.

