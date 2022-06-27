SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Comfortably warm/mild days and great sleeping weather through midweek!

TONIGHT:

Expect some extra clouds overnight as a weakening cold front slides nearby and falls apart. There may even be a spotty shower north of Syracuse up across the Adirondacks.

It’s a comfortably cool night with lows dropping into the low to mid 50s. Even some 40s are not out of the question in the typical cooler, outlying spots.

TUESDAY:

Temperatures stay a bit below normal Tuesday under increasing sun for the afternoon with highs warming into the low to mid 70s.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Mainly clear and comfortably cool Tuesday night as high pressure crests overhead. Lows drop once again into the low to mid 50s, but a few 40s in the normally cooler spots of CNY.

WEDNESDAY:

It’s another winner Wednesday with a warming trend beginning! There probably will be more clouds blending with the sun during the afternoon, and there’s just a very slight chance of a spotty shower towards evening.

Highs warm well into the 70s to possibly 80 with enough sunshine, and the humidity stays low.

Temperatures continue to climb and so does the humidity for the end of the week, but the rain chances likely don’t return until Friday evening! Stay tuned for updates.