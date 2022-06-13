SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Great night for snoozing with the windows open, but how much longer does it stay comfortable around CNY?

High pressure building in out of Southeastern Canada provided us with the awesome weather Monday and should keep us high and dry for the most part through Wednesday.

TONIGHT:

It’s partly cloudy tonight across CNY with a comfortably cool low in the low to mid 50s.

Across the Southwestern Finger Lakes there’s a very small chance of a passing shower towards Tuesday morning, but if it even happens it won’t be anything of significance.

TUESDAY:

A warming trend is also in store over the next few days with highs warming well into the 70s to maybe 80 for a few on Tuesday under a good deal of sunshine after maybe a few extra clouds to start the day. The humidity stays in check too.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

It’s partly cloudy and looking quiet Tuesday night with lows dropping to between 55 and 60 which isn’t as cool as Monday night but still pretty comfortable.

WEDNESDAY:

By Wednesday, summer heat and humidity will be upon us! Yes, it looks like some better beach and or pool weather for Wednesday with highs well into the 80s and a bit more humidity too.

There’s a slight risk for a passing shower/storm or two during the day Wednesday, especially during the afternoon, but all in all it appears at least much of Wednesday is going to be dry.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

It’s breezy, very mild and turning muggier Wednesday night as a warm front moves into and through CNY with a few showers and storms possibly developing towards and after midnight too.

Lows only drop to between 65 and 70 Wednesday night!

A slow-moving cold front nearing the area later Thursday into Thursday night will increase the chances of some showers and storms. Any storm Thursday/Thursday evening may become strong too. Stay tuned for updates.