SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The new week will feature some changes. Find out about those changes below…

Nice & dry tonight, but drops to dodge for some Monday

High pressure that provided the nice end to the weekend will ironically help steer some moisture to the south in the Mid-Atlantic region our way Monday. This results in any sun we see Monday morning to fade behind more clouds for the afternoon and ultimately leads to a few showers developing from south to north during the second half of the day.

So, that said, if you are heading to the fair Monday during the second half of the day you may want to have an umbrella handy.

Highs to start the week should make the mid-70s, as humidity levels slowly come up during the day.

Bit more rain at times Tuesday/Wednesday

After a few more showers Monday night, there could be a few showers Tuesday through midday Wednesday as a cold front approaches and slides through Wednesday morning from the northwest.

Taste of fall midweek

After feeling seasonably warm highs in the 70s to near 80 Tuesday, some spots may struggle to even make it out of the 60s by Wednesday!

We do look to rebound well into the 70s to even around 80 by the end of the week, with 80s returning into at least the first part of the Labor Day holiday weekend!

