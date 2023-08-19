SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Turns warmer to round out the weekend, and it looks to be a better beach/pool day too! Details below…

Nice n’ comfortable tonight, warmer Sunday

Ahh…another night that is going to be comfortable to leave the windows at least cracked open while sleeping. Other than some passing clouds, it’s a nice and quiet night with no threat of rain across CNY too.

By Sunday, we’re back in the 80s with more sunshine, less wind and the humidity stays in check to close out the weekend too. So if you have beach/pool plans, or are heading to watch the Syracuse Mets play Sunday afternoon, it looks like you are in luck!

Any showers with the next front?

Clouds increase Sunday night with a milder, muggier low not dropping out of the 60s.

On Monday, a weak cold front is expected to drop south out of Canada and through Central New York. It won’t have a lot of moisture to work with, so we are skeptical about whether there will much, if any precipitation with the front as it passes through Monday morning/midday. That is why we are keeping the chance of showers so low at 10% for Monday.

Behind the front is a nice refreshing and dry air mass that will guarantee us a nice start weather-wise to the New York State Fair Wednesday! 😊

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast.