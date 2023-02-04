SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Winter sure did make itself known the last couple of days by giving us the coldest temperatures we’ve had in 5 years, and quick hit of lake snow too! Miss the milder air we’ve been feeling so much of this winter? Don’t worry, it’s coming back soon. Details are below…

It was a bitter start to the weekend, but…

We were still dangerously cold Saturday morning with temperatures well below zero across CNY. It was the coldest air we’ve felt since January 2018, 5 years! How cold did it get where you live? Syracuse came close to breaking a 115-year-old record low Saturday morning which is -15° set in 1908.

Temperatures did manage to make it into the low to mid-teens for much of the area by sunset Saturday. By sunrise Sunday readings should be well into the 20s to near 30 across the region, or some 30 to 40+ degrees warmer than it was Saturday morning! Yes, what a difference a day makes!!

Back to the unseasonable warmth Sunday

We’ll start Sunday in the 20s to around 30 and rise up from there into the low to mid 40s Sunday afternoon with a steady breeze and more clouds than not.

Majority of the day is precipitation free too. Towards and after sunset a new cold front will bring some rain and higher elevation light snow showers across CNY Sunday evening through the night.

A quick shot of cooler air Monday, but not that cold

There may be a few flurries or a touch of drizzle around to start Monday, but all in all it is a quiet start to the work and school week with highs dipping back into the mid to maybe upper 30s.

Sorry snow lovers/winter enthusiasts, more mild air is waiting in the wings beyond Monday. Yup, that’s right, the overall mild winter of 2022-23 continues. We think highs in the 40s will be commonplace around CNY for the upcoming week after Monday for the most part. Stay tuned for updates.