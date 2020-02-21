Computing capacity for American weather models to increase

In this Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, photo a woman types on a keyboard in New York. Cybersecurity researchers say a coordinated cyberespionage campaign has targeted U.N. relief agencies, the International Red Cross and other non-governmental organizations groups for the past 10 months. The California cybersecurity outfit Lookout says the campaign, which uses phishing to harvest passwords from mobile phones and computers, is still active. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV)

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced Thursday that it would upgrade computing capacity and storage space for its super computers that produce computer model data that serves as guidance for meteorologists (including the Storm Team) when making forecasts.

Computer models for weather forecasting take current data gathered by weather balloons, satellites, buoys and airplanes and run them through mathematical equations that then determine how things like temperature, winds and moisture change over time.

Over the next two years, two new Cray computers will be brought online in Virginia and Arizona with a 12 petaflop capacity. One petaflop is the equivalent of a million gigabytes. A typical home computer may have between 250 and 750 gigabytes of storage.

This increase capacity and storage will allow for higher resolution models that can use more advanced physics and take in more current data, a process called assimilation.

American computer weather models have routinely underperformed European computer models the last several years. That doesn’t mean that the American models are always wrong just the European models do better over the long haul.

This increase in American computing capacity is expected to help close the gap.

“We are committed to put America back on top of international leadership with the best weather forecasts, powered by the fastest supercomputers and world-class weather models” said Neil Jacobs, acting NOAA administrator.

There is also a move for more collaboration between meteorologists within NOAA, other government agencies and the research and private sectors to further improve computer models themselves with the ultimate goals to produce better forecasts for the public.