SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – A bit cool now, but a big warm up is just around the corner. Also, keep the umbrella handy into the start of Thursday.

THURSDAY:

Thursday starts damp with some showers and possibly a midday storm around, but it turns drier during the afternoon as a storm system slides away to the east of us. There likely will even be some sun by the late afternoon. Behind the system we start to feel a little warmer.

Highs should make it into the mid to perhaps upper 60s with enough sun late in the day, as a bubble of high pressure sneaks in.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

A little bubble of high pressure settles in Thursday night providing us with a partly cloudy sky and lows dropping into the low to mid 50s. There could be areas of fog developing too during the night.

FRIDAY:

A warm front slides through Friday as a storm system moves well to northwest of us and ushers in a summery air mass to end the week into the weekend.

It’s going to be breezy, turn muggier and very warm with highs well into the 80s to round out the week under some sun too. There could also be a few widely scattered storms popping up during the late morning and afternoon as the heat and humidity are building in along with a disturbance in the upper atmosphere accompanying the warm front. Most of the day, however, is going to be dry.

WEEKEND:

High pressure south and east of CNY and a cold front still well to the west will promote the continuation of a warm/hot and muggy south-southwest flow into Saturday.

Saturday looks mainly dry with intervals of hazy sun, and just a few spotty pop-up showers and storms possible during the afternoon/evening. Highs on Saturday should be up around 90, so do what you can to stay cool and hydrated if you have plans to be out and about. By the way, we haven’t felt 90 degrees or higher in Syracuse since August 26th of last year.

There’s a better chance of showers and storms developing Sunday thanks to a cold front moving through Sunday afternoon. Any storm that develops Sunday could become strong with gusty, damaging winds, hail and heavy rain.

Due to more clouds, showers and storms developing on Sunday, highs to end the weekend should be a bit lower, but still warm and muggy with highs in the 80s.