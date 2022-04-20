SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – We got a nice break from the unsettled weather Wednesday, but we are expecting to take a little step back Thursday before better weather returns thereafter.

TONIGHT:

It’s a cool and quiet tonight with lows dropping into the 30s quickly this evening, but towards morning the wind and clouds increase and as a result temperatures rise into the 40s by sunrise.

THURSDAY:

We are breezy and dry to start Thursday as we head out to work and school with temperatures in the 40s. Unfortunately, after 9 or 10 am scattered rain showers return and stick around into the afternoon ahead of and with a weak fast storm system. There’s a chance some could see the sun come out towards sunset, especially near and west of Syracuse as drier air starts to work in behind a cold front.

Highs despite the clouds and scattered showers should rise well into the 50s, but a gusty wind will make it feel a bit cooler.





THURSDAY NIGHT:

A lingering evening shower or two is possible, otherwise we should experience clearing during the night with a breeze. Lows drop to within a few degrees of 40.

FRIDAY:

We end the week a nicer note with a partly to mostly sunny sky expected for Earth Day. A cool breeze should persist somewhat too, especially through the first part of the afternoon.

Highs warm into the mid-50s.

WEEKEND:

I’m sure many of you are thinking oh no it’s the weekend again since every weekend this month of April has featured at least a trace of snow, and some rain with only one weekend day being above normal out of the 6 we’ve had. Soo…How’s this last full weekend in April looking??

Well, it appears we finally are going to see a couple of pretty good weather days for the weekend for a change!

Both Saturday and Sunday should be mainly, if not, totally dry with a blend of clouds and intervals of sun. There’s only a slight chance of shower Saturday and Sunday with highs warming to near 60 Saturday but should be at least 70 to 75 here on Sunday!

Go ahead and make your outdoor plans!