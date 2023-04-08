SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A nice long dry stretch continues across CNY through the holiday weekend.

Easter weekend is looking good!

As high pressure gets closer to Central New York, it sets the stage for nice Easter weekend with sunshine and moderating temperatures. While we are still cool for today with highs mainly in the 40s, but with less wind it feels much better.

Tonight, into Easter morning is going to be chilly with readings dropping into the mid to upper 20s.

After a chilly, frosty start to our Easter, we will recover nicely under lots of strong April sunshine with a seasonable high in the low to mid-50s.

This is great news for the Easter Bunny, egg hunts and other festivities that so many are taking part in with the family and friends over the holiday weekend! Just be sure to have the jacket handy, especially during the mornings since the start of each weekend day likely is going to be frosty.

An extended stretch of dry weather

A strong area high pressure sets up shop in the Northeast right into much of next week. This means a continuation of dry weather and a good amount of sunshine at least through the middle of the week and perhaps even beyond.

There is only one fly in the ointment midweek when a backdoor cold front sneaks in from and may clip the area with some clouds and possibly a shower or two mainly north of Syracuse up across the North Country and Tug Hill.

Given the extended period of more direct April sunshine we should have a gradual warming trend with 70-degree weather likely by Wednesday. We could even make a run at 80 degrees by the end of the week!