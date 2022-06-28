SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Comfortably warm/mild days and great sleeping weather through midweek!

TONIGHT:

Mainly clear and comfortably cool Tuesday night as high pressure crests overhead. Lows drop once again into the low to mid 50s, but a few 40s in the normally cooler spots of CNY.

WEDNESDAY:

It’s another winner Wednesday with a warming trend beginning! There should be more clouds working in during the afternoon, and there could be a shower or two moving through after 3 or 4 pm.

Highs warm well into the 70s to possibly 80 with enough sunshine, and the humidity stays low.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Other than a shower or two being possible through about midnight, it’s a quiet Wednesday night and a bit milder too with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

THURSDAY:

High pressure slowly slides east of us during the day Thursday which starts to open the door for more heat and humidity to begin to work in during the afternoon. Highs Thursday under a good deal of sunshine should rise into the low to mid-80s.

So, if you have beach or pool plans Thursday, you are in luck! Enjoy!

FRIDAY:

A south-southwesterly flow on Friday pushes more heat and humidity into CNY with some sun and highs warming to, or just above 90 once again. If we hit 90 or higher again, it would be the third time we’ve felt 90 degree heat in 2022.

Come Friday evening, a shower/storm or two may pop up ahead of an approaching cold front, but for the most part Friday looks to be dry.

Changes occur to kick off the holiday weekend, but will those changes impact your outdoor weekend plans?