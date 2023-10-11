SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It’s not perfect/great through Thursday, but not terrible either. We’ve definitely jumped headfirst into fall. Details are below…

Remaining cool and breezy

The cool weather will linger through the midweek, but the breeze is expected to let up as the week progresses.

Given the cool air aloft and very warm (for early October) Lake Ontario there should continue to be some showers in particular north and west of Syracuse today.

Highs are expected to be in the 50s and low 60s through the rest of the week which is at or a bit below average for mid-October, while lows will be mainly in the 40s.

Lake showers slowly fizzle Thursday

A band of lake showers east of Lake Ontario to start Thursday is expected to slowly fizzle as it drops south towards Syracuse during the midday/afternoon as more sun develops to finish out Thursday for most.

Quiet end of the week

Behind a Thursday cold front, high pressure briefly noses its way south from Canada to end the week. This is when we think we have our best chance of seeing more appreciable sun as temperatures remain seasonable.

Rain is back for the weekend

Enjoy the quiet, decent weather to round out the week, though, because it appears another storm system may very well impact our weather with some rain heading into the weekend. This storm system is closest to us on Saturday so that is when our best chance for a steady rain comes.

Beyond that it remains pretty cloudy to end the weekend but just a few scattered showers and areas of drizzle for Sunday.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.