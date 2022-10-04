SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – The remnants of Ian continues to plague the Mid-Atlantic and southern New England coastline into tonight, but what about Central New York? Details are below.

THIS AFTERNOON:

High pressure and dry air down at the ground level continues to try to hold off the moisture being thrown back towards the northwest from what is left of Ian spinning south of New England. We expect most of today to be dry across CNY, but areas south of Syracuse have the best chance of seeing a few passing showers.

It’s another cool day with high temperatures today only rising into the mid-50s to low 60s with the warmest temperatures occurring north of Syracuse, and coolest south where clouds are thickest.

TONIGHT:

A few showers continue to spin through parts of CNY, mainly south and east of Syracuse, this evening before tapering overnight, as low pressure/Ian remnants slowly pulls away from the Northeast coast during the night. Some clearing is expected to occur for many towards Wednesday morning.

Lows drop to within a few degrees of 40 as high pressure just to the northwest re-asserts itself during the night.

WEDNESDAY – THURSDAY:

High pressure reestablishes itself Wednesday and provides the region with more sunshine and warmer air. High temperatures are expected to climb well into the 60s to near 70 Wednesday afternoon! On Thursday, we should warm into the low to maybe mid 70s under some more sun!

There is a slight chance of a shower towards sunset Thursday, but much of Thursday looks to be dry and should feel great!

Don’t get used to that warmth, though. A strong cold front comes through Friday with some rain showers and a change to much cooler weather heading into the Columbus Day holiday weekend.

Stay tuned to for further updates.