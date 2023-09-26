SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After a pretty nice Tuesday, and it appears the pleasant weather continues through at least midweek. The details are below…

High pressure gaining control

The remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia continue to slowly crawl away from Central New York and New England as a strong area of high pressure in southeast Canada flexes its muscles and continues to build south. The high is going to act like a big roadblock in the atmosphere helping shunt the tropical moisture to the south and produce nice weather for the middle of the week!

There could once again be some low clouds and fog to start Wednesday but is expected to burn off quickly leaving us with a nice blend of sun and high clouds Wednesday.

We also expect to stay dry through at least Thursday. Temperatures will be seasonably mild, close to 70°, through Friday which is about where we should be for late September.

Not much rain for the foreseeable future

We are looking at essentially dry weather at least for the next 7 to 10 days!

Maybeee…a few drops

The one part of the week we’ll watch for closely is Friday. With our winds turning to the east-southeast for the last half of the week, there is a chance by late in the week that enough moisture sneaks back into Central New York to cause a few light showers and or a bit of drizzle. The most likely time for that to happen, if it happens at all, seems to be Friday.

Regardless of the small shower chance Friday, high pressure is expected to build right back in for the weekend. That means more sunshine and even warmer weather to round out September Saturday, and start October on Sunday!

This is great news for all the outdoor activities this weekend like apple picking, tailgating for the big SU Clemson game Saturday, exercising, etc…

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.