SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – We’ll have a touch of fall in the air in the short term before a summer feel returns just in time for the holiday weekend. Details below…

Turning cooler and drier tonight

After a few showers scooted through today with and behind a cold front, we slowly dry things out during the evening, but a lingering shower/patchy drizzle/mist is possible through about 8 or 9 pm.

Come late this evening into the overnight the sky will clear, and winds lighten, and temperatures are expected to drop to within a few degrees of 50. There could also be a bit of patchy fog developing overnight.

Meanwhile, our friends in Florida and other parts of the Southeast deal with the wrath of ‘Idalia’ as the storm made landfall as a major hurricane with winds of over to 125 mph early Wednesday morning in the “Big Bend” part of Florida’s Gulf Coast! Click here for more details.

Beautiful stretch starts Thursday!

It’ll be a cool and refreshing start to the day Thursday as morning lows are forecast to bottom out in the upper 40 to low 50s.

It stays nice and comfortably cool heading into the afternoon with highs only in the low 70s despite lots of late August sunshine.

Summer… is that you?

It’s been a struggle to get too many hot summer days lately, but that’s about to change just in time for the unofficial end to summer.

High temperatures rebound to near 80 by the end of the week, and solid 80s return right through the Labor Day holiday weekend with 90 degrees or better possible by Labor Day which COULD be the beginning of the first heat wave of the year! Yes, summer is far from over CNY!

