ANOTHER COOL WEEKEND, BUT…

So many aren’t going to be crazy about the weather for the second full weekend of April with highs struggling to get out of the 40s, especially Sunday, but CNY will be rewarded next week. This is just in time for spring break for many Central New York kids!

TRANSITION EARLY NEXT WEEK

This weekend the jet stream once again dips south of CNY and much of the Eastern U.S., but that dip doesn’t last long. Monday and Tuesday the jet stream is expected to build north pretty quickly allowing the warmth building to the southwest to work in.

HOW WARM COULD WE GET?

We will go from highs in the 40s and low 50s this weekend with scattered rain and snow showers to 60s early next week to possibly 70s and maybe even 80 or better by the middle of next week!!

Yes, a late spring/early summer feel could very well be moving into Central New York for at least a day or two next week thanks to the jet stream moving well north of the region briefly. .





POSSIBLY TURNING COOLER COME EASTER WEEKEND

Enjoy the warmth while it’s here next week, because there are strong signs that we will turn much cooler late next week or Easter weekend once again, but the extent of how much we cool down is uncertain at this point. By the way, the average high next week as we enter the middle of April is in the mid 50s

Stay tuned for updates and have the shades and shorts ready to go for at least a short bit next week!