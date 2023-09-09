SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – We’ve managed to shake the 90 degree weather from earlier in the week, but not so much the humidity nor the rain threat. Is the weekend a washout? Details below…

Rain chances return this weekend

While we are expecting a fair amount of dry weather to start off the weekend on Saturday, there may be a spotty shower to start the day, as well as a few additional showers late in the afternoon. In between, expect clouds and some limited sunshine.

Rain chances will gradually increase after sunset into Saturday evening.

Right now, Sunday looks like the wetter of the two weekend days with more numerous showers and perhaps a passing storm or two expected.

Feeling more like September

We are expecting highs to reach the upper-70s on Saturday, and low to mid 70s on Sunday.

We then remain in the 70s right through next week, meaning at or even below average temperatures are in store in the coming days.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.