SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Ready for a cooldown? If so, you are going to be loving the new air mass that blows in this weekend! The details are below.

Heat getting ready to depart

Syracuse ended up with its hottest day of 2023 on Thursday and also tied the record of 91° set in 1954 in the process.

After the temperature topped out at 90 degrees on Friday, readings will turn much cooler over the weekend.

Only a few seeing a little rain…

Central New York had gone a full week with sunny days and no rain, but Friday afternoon and evening at least parts of CNY east of Syracuse did pick up some showers and a few stronger storms with heavy rain. Most of CNY, including Syracuse though continues to sit bone dry as of mid-evening Friday, but there still is a chance of a passing shower/storm tonight, especially towards midnight. It’s a mild night with lows dropping into the low 60s for many tonight.

A backdoor cold front is the cause of the scattered showers and storms into tonight mainly north and east of Syracuse, and a shower or two mainly south and east of Syracuse Saturday morning.

Any rain to round out the weekend? Nope. The sun rules the sky once again come Sunday as high pressure to the north will be in control once again.

This is great news for any outdoor activities taking place this weekend like Taste of Syracuse, Paige’s Butterfly run, Oz-Stravaganza and any other events out and about, but not so great if you are looking for some rain.

Yes, keep watering those plants/gardens.

Many will say ahh…this weekend

A cold front slides through out of Eastern Canada later tonight with little in the way of rain as mentioned above. Behind the front, we turn comfier with temperatures cooling into the 70s for the weekend which is closer to average for us.

A change in the pattern is in store for early next week with at least a few showers around each day along with temperatures at or even below normal. Click here to see our thoughts about the upcoming change.