SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Cooler air is building into Central New York, but cool enough for any snow this week? Details are below.

TODAY:

A cold front is approaching and due to swing through Central New York today, which produces some showers. The most likely time for showers comes during the morning and midday. After 1 or 2 pm, the cold front moves to our east and shower activity becomes sparser.

There are signs there might be a few breaks to sun later this afternoon but despite any sun, it is still a cooler day with temperatures staying in the 50s. The cold front is just the leading edge to unseasonably cool/chilly air that filters in through midweek.

TONIGHT:

Partly to mostly cloudy tonight and it turns chillier with maybe a passing rain or higher terrain snow/graupel (snow pellets) shower or two. Lows drop to between 35 and 40.

TUESDAY:

Tuesday Central New York is between a cold front (to our east over the Atlantic Ocean) and a pocket of chilly air (to our west over the Great Lakes) so rain chances for us look lower this day. Yes, cooler air aloft will mean some lake effect showers, but southwesterly winds keep the majority of them away from the Syracuse area and much of CNY.

It appears temperatures just cross into the low 50s Tuesday so the best chances for any snow/graupel mixing in mainly occurs over higher elevations.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

It’s primarily dry once again Tuesday night with just a rain/snow shower or two possible as most lake effect rain and snow stays well west and north of CNY for the most part.

Lows drop into the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

The coolest air aloft is moving overhead Wednesday leading to more numerous showers developing across Central New York compared to Tuesday. Temperatures spend most of the day in the 40s so over the hilltops there likely will be some snowflakes and or a bit of graupel (snow pellets).

Thankfully, this midweek chill does not stick. There are strong signs the coolest air is pulls out by late week and we could very well be close to 70 degrees again this weekend!