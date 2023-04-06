SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – We are turning drier as today progresses, but does the sun come out? Find out below…

Weather cools and quiets down today into Friday

A cold front slides through this morning and clears Central New York slowly during the midday/early afternoon which is why we are holding onto a few showers through the lunch hour. We expect to dry out as the afternoon progresses, and we may even see some sun to round out the day, too.

High pressure is gradually building in from the west tonight into the holiday weekend setting the stage for nice Easter weekend with sunshine, and moderating temperatures after a cool, 40 something kind of Friday.

This is great news for the Easter Bunny, egg hunts and other festivities that so many are taking part in with the family and friends over the holiday weekend! For more details on the Easter weekend click here.

And there is more quiet weather into next week

There are strong signs that high pressure sets up shop in the Northeast into next week. This means a continuation of the sunny and dry weather into at least the middle of the week and perhaps even beyond.

Given the extended period of April sunshine we should a gradual warming trend with 70-degree weather.