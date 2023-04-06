Plenty of dry time is in store over the next several days.

Turning cooler and drier into Friday

Any lingering showers and sprinkles will taper off this evening providing a good deal of dry weather overnight.

It will be a seasonably chilly night with lows in the 30s.

High pressure will gradually build in from the west over the next few days, setting the stage for a nice Easter weekend!

After a rather cool Friday with highs in the 40s, temperatures will rebound as we head through Saturday and Sunday.

Quiet weather prevails next week

High pressure looks to set up shop across our region right through most of next week.

Along with plenty of dry time and a good amount of sunshine, temperatures will be on an upward trend.

By Monday, expect highs returning to the 60s, with 70s in sight mid to late week.