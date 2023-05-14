SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Cooling trend continues into Mother’s Day, but sunshine still prevails! Details below…

Dry weather stretch continues…

For the 6th day in a row there was no measurable rain in CNY on Saturday. Quite a change from the soggy weather from just last week.

Another strong area of high pressure is building out of Canada ensuring we stay dry at least into the start of the new week!

Moms need the shades, and jacket/fleece?!

Even though there will be a mostly sunny sky for Mother’s Day, the tradeoff to keep the dry weather in Central New York is a continued cool down. After highs dropped into the low to mid 70s Saturday, readings for many will struggle to even make it to 60 on Sunday!

If you have outdoor plans with mom, it won’t be a bad idea to have a jacket/fleece handy and try to be in the sun. There will be a noticeable chill in the air from the breeze, especially in the shade.

Is it safe to plant this weekend?

How to protect your plants if frost returns?

If you plan on taking advantage of the nice weather and do any planting this weekend, do so with caution. Yes, there could be a touch of frost for a few come Monday morning, but after readings rebound to around 70 early next week under sunshine, temperatures are forecast to drop more significantly by the middle of next week.

This may very well bring the threat of widespread frost across CNY Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Stay tuned for updates.

When does rain return?

In addition, the rain chances are low through much of this week. Some of your newly planted vegetation may need some watering to get off on the right foot.

Our next best chance at showers doesn’t return until late Tuesday. We then look to dry out again for Wednesday and Thursday ahead of another cold front that will increase our chances for rain again late Friday into Saturday.