SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

After record number, 6, of 80+ degree days and four record high temperatures the first three weeks of April, Syracuse is experiencing a spring cool down.

How long does this cool weather last?

Temperatures moderate to more seasonable levels for the end of this week, but we are looking at another stretch of cooler than normal weather for at least the first week of May.

What did we do to deserve this?

I don’t know if we deserved this, but we can at least blame the jet stream winds aloft.

For the next two weeks, high pressure in the higher latitudes of the Northern Hemisphere will push jet stream winds farther south across the United States leading to below normal temperatures.

We don’t think every day over the next two weeks are unseasonably cool, but most days are below normal.

Please say the ‘s’ word is not in the forecast!

If you have lived in Central New York for any extended period of time, then you know that snow in May is not that uncommon. In fact, as recently as May 9, 2020, Syracuse had measurable May snow.

While it may be too early to for specifics, it is certainly a possibility that a day or two next week features some snow at least in the air over higher elevations. I know, just what you didn’t want to hear, but sometimes that’s the price we pay for unusually warm/nice weather in April.

Any hope for warmer air after the first 7 to 10 days of May?

It is so far out from now making it hard to say with much confidence, but there’s a chance at least some moderation in temperatures across the area towards Mother’s Day weekend that MAY come from our friends to the north! Stay tuned for updates.