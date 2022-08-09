SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – There’s finally some relief on the horizon to the heat and humidity.

TUESDAY

Central New Yorkers are waking up to yet another warm and soupy feeling morning. But, that won’t last too much longer! A cold front dropping south out of Canada is producing a few showers and perhaps a thunderstorm this morning.

As the day goes on our weather gradually dries out. Some breaks of sun try to peak out as well. The temperatures also stay in the 70s! A nice change from our most recent heat wave.

Unfortunately, the humidity will take a little longer to come down. You are going to have to wait until later Tuesday for a drop in the humidity.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Overnight temperatures finally drop below 70 tonight for the first time in a while which will make things a little more comfortable for sleeping.

WEDNESDAY:

Finally we have a noticeable change in the humidity as high pressure settles in. We may have to fight through a few clouds earlier in the day, but afternoon sunshine will help send the temperatures into the low 80s.