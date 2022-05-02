SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Our recent dry streak is coming to an end today with a showery start to the week, followed by off and on rain the rest of the week across CNY.

THIS AFTERNOON:

Our next system has brought the rain showers back to CNY today. A cold/occluded front is expected to swing in during the midday and afternoon, so we’ll likely see more numerous scattered rain showers around then.

The clouds and dampness will keep temperatures in the 50s and low 60s.

If you have the outdoor plans after 3 or 4 this afternoon into the evening, the good news is that the bulk of the rain (which is not much) should be wrapped by then. The grass will still be wet, but you should not need the umbrella all that much.

TONIGHT:

There may be a lingering shower or two this evening, but all in all it turns drier. Some patchy fog could develop as well as overnight.

Lows should cool to within a few degrees of 45.

TUESDAY – WEDNESDAY:

After a mainly quiet and mild Tuesday, the next chance for wet weather will arrive towards sunset Tuesday evening into Wednesday. Temperatures warm back to near 70 Tuesday with even a little sun possibly poking out of the clouds through the first part of the afternoon.

Once the showers return Tuesday evening into Wednesday temperatures cool back into the upper 50s to low 60s midweek.