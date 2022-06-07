Well like just about every weekend during the summer season in Central New York there are many festivities taking place this second weekend of June like the Boxing Hall of Fame induction ceremony, St. Sophia’s Greek Cultural Festival just to name a couple.

We are sure many of you are wondering how the weather is going to behave over the weekend. One thing we know about the weekend weather is that it’s going to be on the cool side with temperatures close to 70, or several degrees below average.

It’s been somewhat of a challenging forecast thus far for the upcoming weekend, but in the last 24 hours the forecast has been looking more promising for this upcoming weekend.

Here’s the challenge for the weekend. The American forecast model, GFS, is suggesting that a developing storm to the south is far enough north, Virginia area, to provide CNY with at least scattered showers both Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile the European model has the same storm system farther south in the Carolinas, which if the storm actually develops this far south we would probably be mainly dry with some sun both Saturday and Sunday. So clearly most in CNY are cheering for the European model to be right in this case, and more often than not this is the model that is correct when looking out more than 2 or 3 days.

Let’s hope this weekend outlook is no different!