SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It was a record breaker Wednesday with a feel of May in the air, but we do take a step back Thursday before reality strikes Friday. Details are below…

Spring fling!

February 15, 2023 will go down as the warmest on record when we hit 69° at 2 pm. The previous record was 64° set in 1954. Hope all got out to enjoy it, even if it was only on your lunch break.

The combination of sunshine and a gusty south wind helped produce the record warm air across CNY Wednesday afternoon.

Much cooler Thursday, but still mild

An uneventful cold front passage occurred last evening in Central New York and as a result we are much cooler Thursday with highs mainly in the 40s to maybe 50 south of Syracuse.

The chances of us tying or breaking the record high of 63° Thursday is very low. However, we do think areas near and especially south and east of Syracuse could briefly feel temperatures sneak into the 50s Thursday night, but not reach record levels.

We have a better chance of more widespread rain showers developing after 2 or 3 pm Thursday ahead and with a warm front trying to work in as a storm taking shape approaches.

Ice threat Thursday night

After midnight Thursday night, the developing storm moves overhead and, in its wake, colder air begins to blow in heading into Friday morning. This will cause any rain to end as snow and possibly a period of freezing rain/wintry mix from northwest to southeast across CNY between about 5 and 9 am Friday.

Up to ¼” of ice accretion is possible for the Watertown and North Country area Thursday night into Friday morning. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect Thursday night through Friday afternoon.

A brief return to February to end the week

By sunrise Friday the wind is whipping out of the west-northwest and temperatures are falling out of the 40s and into the 30s with any rain/mix changing to snow during the morning commute.

A coating to an inch or so of snow is expected across the region Friday morning with possibly a glazing of ice in spots too. So, when heading out Friday morning be careful as any untreated surface could be or turn icy sometime around the morning commute for much of CNY.

Temperatures should fall back into the 20s later Friday morning and afternoon as lake effect snow showers/flurries linger off Lake Ontario into the afternoon and evening south and southeast of Lake Ontario.

Winds could gust over 30 mph at times Friday out of the northwest making it feel more like the teens much of the day. So, when heading out Friday make sure you dress like its February! Oh wait, it is February! 😉