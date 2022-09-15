SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) More of a fall feel in the air today, and it’s the first day Syracuse hasn’t reached 70+ degrees since June 19th! How long does this fall feel last? Find out below.

TODAY – FRIDAY:

Beyond Wednesday’s cold front passage, it cooler than average, more fallish, for the last half of the week. Highs are in the 60s for all today and 60s to low 70s Friday!

We also expect to see lots of sunshine today, and not as much but some sun for Friday thanks to high pressure settling in from the northwest out of Canada. This is great news for the start of Festa Italiana that kicks off Friday in Columbus Circle in front of City Hall.

If you are heading to the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview this evening be sure to dress warm as temperatures cool quickly into and through the 50s during the show that starts at 7:30 pm.

It’s even chillier tonight than Wednesday night with a clear to partly cloudy sky and lows dropping into the mid-40s for many, but there could even be a few upper 30s in the normally colder spots of CNY south and east of Syracuse!

Also, there is a slight chance of a shower/sprinkle or two mainly north of Syracuse on Friday as a backdoor cold front tries to sneak in from the north. Most should stay dry though with just some added cloud cover blocking the sun out at times.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

More clouds than not hang around from about Syracuse points north and east much of Friday night preventing temperatures from falling as much as Wednesday and Thursday nights. Lows should not drop below within a few degrees of 50 for most.

WEEKEND:

The cool air around for the end of the week does not look like a true change to more permanent fall weather. We are warming back quickly heading into the weekend. We warm well into the 70s to possibly low 80s if we see enough sun over the weekend! The warm-up is not too surprising since it is still summer technically until next Thursday night, September 22nd at 9:04 in the evening.

Saturday looks to be the best day of the weekend right now with more sun and warmer air with a bit of a southerly breeze too, but there is some uncertainty still with regards to the weather for Sunday.

It appears we may have to deal with a backdoor front on Sunday which could provide more clouds and a chance of at least a few showers to end the weekend. Yes, this backdoor front is the proverbial fly in the ointment when it comes to how sunny and warm, we are across CNY come Sunday into next week.

We think the backdoor cold front may settle very close to the region Sunday into Monday. If this happens the odds of seeing more clouds and showers around will go up to end the weekend into the start of next week, and it won’t be as warm either. Instead of 80+ degree warmth, we would feel 70s and possibly even 60s depending how far south the front makes it across the state. Stay tuned for updates.