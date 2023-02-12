SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – If you enjoyed Super Bowl Sunday’s weather, you’ll like how the week starts. Find out how warm it’s going to get and when the next chance of precipitation is below…

Stays nice and quiet tonight

High pressure continues to protect us from a couple of systems tonight into the start of the new work/school week.

Outside some high clouds from a juicy storm system moving across the Mid-Atlantic states, Central New York dodges any real impacts from the Mid-Atlantic storm.

Spring feel continues to start week

The weather remains relatively quiet and mild early next week with more 40s to near 50 Monday and slightly cooler, but still mild on Tuesday. The sun shines at least through Monday morning, and probably returns Tuesday afternoon after a little rain and snow shower activity Monday night.

A coating to an inch or so of snow is possible across the higher terrain Monday night, but that should be it.

Yes, Mother Nature looks to provide her own love for CNY on Valentine’s Day. 😊

No joke…we may flirt with record warmth midweek!

Believe it or not, but another push of more significant warmth is headed our way midweek.

It looks like 50s are a certainty and we have a shot of even sneaking into the low 60s, near record warmth, Wednesday, and possibly Thursday night!

With the warmth comes moisture, though. So, we have to introduce a chance of a shower or two Wednesday, and a better chance of more widespread rain showers after 1 or 2 pm Thursday.