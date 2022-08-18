SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Already there are signs of fall around New York State, as some trees are starting to change color.

Can the fall-chill be far behind?

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administation’s Climate Prediction Center (NOAA/CPS) issued its fall outlook Thursday.

There’s a lot of red or above normal temperatures for much of the lower 48 states for September through November.

There even is a higher chance of above to much above normal temperatures in the Northeastern U.S.

Courtesy NOAA/CPC

Keep in mind this is an outlook…not a certainty.

Also, while the three-month period might end up with above-normal temperatures, there could be stretches of cool temperatures.