Could record warmth pay CNY a visit?!

After a typical December chill to start the second week of December, the overall pattern is going to be supporting weather that isn’t too December like around Central New York and probably much of the country for that matter!

Come the start of the weekend a southerly flow develops and should push temperatures well above average and possibly to record levels in Syracuse! As of midweek it looks like CNY has a chance of reaching the low 60s! That probably has many thinking is that in record territory? Yes it is. The record high in Syracuse for the 11th day of December is 63° set back in 1979, so it’s going to be close!

After a brief cool down to more seasonable levels Sunday, it looks like the overall pattern becomes favorable once again for more unseasonable warmth and drier than not weather too! We MAY even challenge a few more record highs between December 16th and 18th! The record highs for the 16th, 17th and 18th are 55°, 62° and 58° respectively. Yes, this isn’t great news for snow lovers and winter weather enthusiasts entering the third week of December.