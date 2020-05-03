Cover your sensitive plants Monday night

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-
A clear sky and little to no wind will lead to a frosty night with lows near 30 for many away Monday night into the start of Tuesday.
For this reason, the National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Watch for Onondaga, Seneca, Cayuga, Wayne and Oswego counties due to the likelihood of seeing some frost that could damage sensitive plants/flowers.
The record low for Syracuse Tuesday morning is 30 set back in 2005.
If you have any tender plants and/or flowers planted outside you will want to cover or bring them inside before going to bed Monday.
