Cover your sensitive plants Monday night

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

A clear sky and little to no wind will lead to a frosty night with lows near 30 for many away Monday night into the start of Tuesday.

For this reason, the National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Watch for Onondaga, Seneca, Cayuga, Wayne and Oswego counties due to the likelihood of seeing some frost that could damage sensitive plants/flowers. 

The record low for Syracuse Tuesday morning is 30 set back in 2005.

If you have any tender plants and/or flowers planted outside you will want to cover or bring them inside before going to bed Monday.  

