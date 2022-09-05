SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) Well the first two thirds of the long holiday weekend was pretty good across CNY, but we won’t be as lucky to round out the holiday weekend unfortunately.

TODAY (LABOR DAY)

Your outdoor plans for the end of the three-day holiday weekend in Central New York are in jeopardy.

Low pressure tracking east along a stalled front to our south brings a steady rain for the region the first half of the day Monday. In addition to it being damp, we don’t expect much change in temperatures as we remain nearly steady in the mid 60s.

While the rain becomes a bit more scattered in the afternoon don’t be fooled. We expect it to be cloudy and still damp. Temperatures end up closer to 70. Rainfall totals around Syracuse average closer to half an inch but south of Syracuse the totals for the day but be an inch or greater. While we still need the rain, some of those higher totals could lead to some localized flood issues the farther south you head from Syracuse.

ABOVE IS THE RAINFALL FORECAST BETWEEN 5 AM MIDNIGHT AND MIDNIGHT MONDAY NIGHT

Not the greatest news if you were planner on heading to the beach or getting the grill set up for a barbeque.

TONIGHT:

As low pressure slowly moves away from the area tonight, showers will taper to areas of drizzle/mist this evening with lows in the low 60s. There should be patchy fog around too during the night.

TUESDAY:

Now while low pressure and its frontal system are slowly tracking southeast and away from Central New York Monday night into Tuesday, our weather is slow to improve.

A lot of moisture will be left in the lower atmosphere from Monday’s rain and the wind is light. That is not a good recipe for clearing and sunshine for us.

On top of this, we wouldn’t be surprised if there was a lingering shower or some drizzle/mist around at times on Tuesday, especially during the morning.

Highs Tuesday are a touch warmer, but still a bit cool for early September in CNY. We are thinking highs warm into the low 70s.

MIDWEEK:

We do have some good news for the midweek as Back to School week ramps up for the kids.

High pressure is building in from Canada helping dry the atmosphere out for the mid to late week time frame. This means more in the way of sunshine developing Wednesday afternoon through Friday!

That sun will also warm us up quickly so look for temperatures closer to 80 or better all three days, especially come Friday. For this point in September, those are warmer than normal days!

Stay tuned for updates.