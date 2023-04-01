SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – We’re flipping back to a winter chill for the last half of the weekend, but don’t worry the winter chill will be fleeting. Details are below…

Get ready more weather whiplash this evening

In the wake of the cold front moving across Central New York late this afternoon/early evening with the soaking rain, gusty winds and a little lightning for a few, temperatures are dropping quickly into the 40s this evening and eventually 30s towards midnight, and 20s by morning!

Winds gusting over 30 mph help to usher in the colder air.

While most of the precipitation is in the form of rain showers the first part of your Saturday night, snow will start to appear over the higher elevations then overnight it reaches the lower elevations including Syracuse. For most, though there is little if any accumulation. Over higher elevations like the hills south of Syracuse and the Tug Hill there could be up to an inch or two of accumulation.

Snow showers taper to a few flurries by sunrise Sunday.

A winter’s chill Sunday

Sunday is the drier half of the weekend with a good deal of sunshine, but it’s going to be a bit windy and unseasonably chilly.

Highs to round out the weekend probably only sneak into the upper 30s, maybe low 40s at best with wind chills in the 20s and low 30s. You’ll need the shades and jackets when out and about Sunday.

Chill quick to depart

The winter-like feel, however, won’t stay in Central New York that long.

Already by Monday our winds are turning into the southwest and that will help push temperatures close to 60 by the late afternoon.

These southwest winds are out ahead of a cold front bringing a few showers back into the region during the midday and afternoon.

Baseball returns to Syracuse Tuesday, but any weather issues?

The Syracuse Mets home opener is Tuesday afternoon, but will they be able to play ball?

Well, we are still ironing the details out, but it doesn’t look too bad right now with any showers probably moving out for the most part come game time at 2:05 at NBT Bank stadium. Fingers crossed this mainly dry forecast holds. Stay tuned for updates.