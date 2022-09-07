SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) Weather improves soon as Back to School week ramps up for the kids, but when does it turn nicer across CNY? Details are below.

TODAY

Even though high pressure is poised to just to the north of Central New York, a trough of low pressure that extends from the New Jersey Coast into the Finger Lakes will be our weather culprit to start Wednesday.

Light rain and or drizzle is widespread along this feature this morning so expect a damp start to the day. With all the stubborn clouds, our temperatures hold in the 60s the first half of the day.

More breaks of sun should develop up towards Watertown and the North Country this afternoon, but we think much of CNY ends up stuck with plenty of low clouds but at least it should begin to dry out and turn a little brighter at times.

The drier weather allows temperatures from Syracuse north to reach or just exceed 70 degrees. By the way, the average high for the 7th day of September is 77 degrees.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy with some more fog developing and a bit of patchy mist/drizzle possible, but overall, much of the night should be dry. Lows drop to near 60.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY:

Finally, high pressure builds in from Canada Thursday through Friday timeframe bringing a return of bright sunshine! We will caution that some fog and low clouds greet you Thursday morning but that should burn off quickly.

That sun will also warm us up quickly so look for temperatures to warm to near 80 Thursday and into the low to mid 80s come Friday afternoon! For this point in September, those are warmer than normal days as the average high by the second weekend of the month is in the mid-70s!

Stay tuned for updates.