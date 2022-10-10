SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) It looks a bit wet to start the week in Syracuse, but warmer weather is poised to return by midweek.

TODAY:

For the Columbus Day holiday itself, a weakening cold front and wave of low pressure slowly slide through this morning and ultimately give way to some developing sun from west to east during the afternoon, especially after 1 or 2.

Even with some sun, we should only see highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TONIGHT:

Clear to partly cloudy tonight with areas of fog developing. Lows drop to within a few degrees of 40.

TUESDAY:

High pressure is in charge of our weather for Tuesday, and it should turn out to be a spectacular fall day with plenty of sunshine after a foggy start for some.

Along with sunshine it ends up warm as well with temperatures at least in the mid to upper 60s.

MIDWEEK:

It turns out even warmer midweek thanks to a southerly breeze bringing temperatures back into the low 70s Wednesday! The trade off, however, more in the way of cloud cover around Central New York.

It is still looking mild and windy Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 60s, but a strong cold front approaching from the west will bring showers and times of steadier, heavy rain Thursday afternoon and into Thursday night. Once the front departs later Thursday night, cooler and drier air will be felt Friday.

Stay tuned for the latest updates!