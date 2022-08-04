SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Dangerous heat and humidity peaks of CNY today. Stay cool because the humidity won’t budge much for a while. Details below…

THURSDAY:

Today is set to be the hottest day of the week! Highs should reach the low to perhaps the mid-90s with enough sun! The record high in Syracuse Thursday is 97 degrees set back in 2012 which should be safe, but we may not be too far off if more sun shines than we are thinking.

A south-southwesterly flow between high pressure to the east of us and a weakening cold front approaching from the west is the culprit of this scorcher of a day.

It also turns much muggier which should drive the feel like readings when combining the heat and humidity well into the 90s to near 100! This is why there’s a Heat Advisory in effect for many across the area Thursday.

That said, do what you can to stay cool, avoid strenuous activities, if possible, Thursday afternoon and early evening and be sure to stay hydrated. Don’t forget to check on the very young, elderly and pets too.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Rain chances increase Thursday afternoon and night too with at least a few scattered showers and storms popping up ahead of a weakening cold front. Any storm that pops up will likely contain torrential rains and possibly gusty winds.

FRIDAY:

There’s a good chance of scattered showers and a few storms still linger Friday as the front is slow to move out.

Highs on Friday won’t be as hot, but it remains very muggy with highs in the low to mid 80s.

WEEKEND:

It looks like this cold front is going to stall out and essentially fall apart just off to the south of CNY Friday night/Saturday. What does this mean for the first weekend of August weatherwise? If you have outdoor plans this weekend hopefully it involves water because it’s going to be hot and muggy with what looks to be a good amount of dry time too.

Both Saturday and Sunday should feature some hazy sunshine, lots of humidity and just a few scattered pop-up showers and storms during the second half of both days. So yes, most of Saturday and Sunday should be dry with highs within a few degrees of 90!