SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Strong thunderstorms are possible in Central New York Thursday afternoon.

I’m hopping on to provide updates. I’m doing this in a way now that you will have updates on the app.

I’m just going to set this up as a continuously updating post. We’ll see how this works.

You can email me with questions anytime at davelongley@localsyr.com

12:09 p.m. Severe thunderstorm watch for all of Central New York from the Finger Lakes eastward including Syracuse until 8 p.m. Thursday.

Live Doppler 9 12:15 p.m. Thursday

Keep an eye out for that bow echo moving through the Finger Lakes. Winds more than 60 mph producing damage possible and it looks like some hail in there too, where you see the purple.

12:28 p.m. — Severe thunderstorm warnings are now in effect for the Finger Lakes for that bow echo I talked about above.

12:44 p.m. — Good news. That bow echo in the Finger Lakes is not as well defined and is now an area of heavy rain. It’s more like a “blob” of heavy rain heading toward Interlaken. Could still be some gusty winds in that as it moves through.

12:48 p.m. — The next target I’m watching is that cell heading out of Wayne County, north of Auburn. That could end up bringing some nasty weather to Baldwinsville if it holds together.

12:55 p.m. — Waiting for the new observation from Hancock airport. It was 85 with a dew point of 65 at Noon.

12:57 p.m. — here’s a good loop of radar so you can see the evolution of things this afternoon.

1:05 p.m. — At 1 p.m. it was 85 with a dew point of 66 at Hancock Airport.

1:13 p.m. — By and large this is over for Syracuse by 2 p.m. A little later east of Syracuse and over sooner west of Syracuse over the Finger Lakes.

1:19 p.m. — Had an email requesting some definitions to things. Great idea! In the essence of time for me, I’ll provide a link to the definition.–> Bow echo.

1:23 p.m. — Any hail north of Baldwinsville. In our experience when we see purple on the radar it usually represents some hail. Please email the stormteam@localsyr.com

1:33 p.m. — The worst is about over for Oswego. Looks okay for Harborfest opening ceremonies this evening.