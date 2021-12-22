Daylight increasing each and every day over the coming months

All Central New Yorkers are aware that sunshine is tough to come by in November and December, but at least one thing is already starting to change right now. “What’s that?” You ask. The length of the days.

That’s right! We’ve already experienced the shortest day of the year with regards to sunlight which was yesterday when the Winter Solstice occurred at 10:59 am.

So, we gain a few seconds of daylight today, and that slowly increases over the coming days/weeks ahead so that in a month from now on January 19th the sunset will be occurring at 5:00 pm for the first time of the year!   

The next significant sunset milestone comes about on Sunday, March 13th when the sun goes down after 7!!

Just three short months later will be the longest day of the year when the sun sets at almost 10 minutes before 9 pm for the first day of summer!!  

So, if you are feeling the winter blues due to the lack of daylight, hang in there because each and every day moving forward, we are gaining daylight and before you know it the sunsets here in CNY will once again be well into the evening!

