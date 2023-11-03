SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– If you guessed the first one, then you’re correct. It’s an easy mistake to make, but the correct way to refer to the clocks going back an hour in the fall is then of Daylight Saving Time, without the “s”.

The Storm Team reminds our NewsChannel 9 producers this time of year (and in the spring when we spring ahead) that the correct way is Saving, not Savings. It’s not a bank.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Thornton Columbia (@hurricanechippy) Storm Team Meteorologists Carson Metcalf and Kate Thornton had some fun with Harry Potter to explain the difference between Daylight Saving and Daylight Savings.

Adding the “S” to say Daylight Savings Time is the most common way people refer to it in countries like the United States, Australia, and Canada according to timeanddate.com.

Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend on Sunday, November 5, at 2 a.m. when the clocks will go back an hour.

The sunrise time for Syracuse Sunday is 6:44 a.m. and sunset is 4:51 p.m.

The Northern Hemisphere will continue to lose the amount daylight in a day until the Winter Solstice on December 21 with a total amount of daylight of 8 hours, 59 minutes, and 55 seconds.

After that, we’ll gain a little bit more daylight until the Summer Solstice on June 20, 2024 with a total amount of daylight of 15 hours, 22 minutes, and 4 seconds. Sunrise is at 5:25 a.m. and sunset is at 8:47 p.m. on June 20, 2024.